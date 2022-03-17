People on the Move: Ideal Power, OneD Battery Sciences, Sunlight Group, and more

Ideal Power Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has appointed two new independent members, Drue Freeman and Greg Knight, to the Board. As a result of these appointments, Ideal Power’s Board will increase in size from three to five members, four of whom are independent.

Freeman has over 30 years of semiconductor industry experience, 16 of which focused on sales and marketing of semiconductors to the automotive industry. He spent most of his career at NXP Semiconductors, a Dutch multinational manufacturer serving the automotive industry.

Knight has 20 years of experience in the photovoltaic, silicon carbide, EV and power electronic markets in both leadership positions and as a strategic consultant. He most recently served as President and Chief Executive Officer of GT Advanced Technologies, a producer of silicon carbide and sapphire crystal materials for expanding markets such as EVs and power electronics.

Sunlight Group Energy Storage Systems has appointed Gordon Riske as Chairman and independent Non-Executive Director (iNED). Also joining the board as iNEDs are Michel Govaert, who will also head the company’s Audit Committee, and Dr. Peter Lamp, who will head the newly established Technology and Innovation Committee.

Riske led KION Group AG for 14 years as CEO and is the incumbent CEO of GRBR Services. He brings decades of professional experience in management and business administration, as well as a wealth of expertise in automation, digitalization, and high-performance energy systems to the organization.

Govaert, current Non-Executive Director and former Group CFO at AOC & ChemicaInvest, started his career at Philips Electronics and has served as partner at Alvarez & Marsal. He is a seasoned executive and expert in finance, development of action-oriented strategies, operational and financial result improvement, and M&As.

Lamp, Head of the BMW Group Battery Cell Technology and the associated worldwide R&D network, will also be joining Sunlight’s new Board of Directors. Dr. Lamp has over 30 years of experience in cutting-edge R&D work within the energy sector, which will inspire and lead Sunlight Group’s new Technology and Innovation Committee that he will be heading.

OneD Battery Sciences announced it has appointed auto industry executive Karl-Thomas “KT” Neumann to its board of directors. As the company continues to drive adoption of its patented SINANODE platform for the next generation of electric vehicle batteries, Neumann will work closely with OneD leadership to guide the transition from pilot- to large-scale production in multiple continents, providing OEMs the technologies needed to meet consumer demands for the next generation EV experience: longer range, faster charging and lower cost.

With more than 30 years of experience in the auto industry, Neumann has successfully led business, marketing and product strategy for some of the auto industry’s biggest names, including Volkswagen AG and Continental AG, and more recently with Polestar and technology start-ups in Europe, U.S., and Israel.

The Working for Advanced Transmission Technologies (WATT) Coalition announced its official incorporation as a 501c6 trade association. Three new members joined the coalition: VELCO, Pine Gate Renewables and Invenergy, marking WATT’s expansion to include all participants from the electricity industry who would benefit from more efficient and effective use of the existing grid.

WATT Coalition advocates for policy that supports wide deployment of Grid-Enhancing Technologies , to accelerate the clean energy transition and lower energy costs. Dynamic Line Ratings determine the true, real-time capacity of power lines.

Moss Construction announced that industry veteran Brett Porak has been promoted to Vice President of Preconstruction for the firm’s South Florida region. Porak will lead efforts to apply best practices around quality control and business development with the integration of preconstruction and operations as Moss continues to scale in South Florida.

Porak has more than 20 years of construction industry experience and has been with Moss since 2012. Porak earned his Master of Business Administration at Florida Atlantic University and his Bachelor of Science in Building Construction at the University of Florida’s Rinker School of Construction.

Moss Construction also announced that it has promoted Jeremy Williams to Vice President, Electrical Field Operations. In his new capacity Williams will oversee electrical self-perform activities across the country for Moss’ solar business unit. Additionally, he will assist with design, estimates and constructability reviews.

Williams has more than 10 years of experience in the construction industry and started with Moss in 2017 as a commercial superintendent. He joined Moss’ solar business unit in 2019 supervising electrical self-perform activities. A Gulfport, MS native, Williams holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Construction Engineering Technology from the University of Southern Mississippi.

Mayfield Renewables has expanded upon its core design and engineering services with the launch of new technical services for the clean energy industry, including market research, technical content production and professional training. Mayfield Renewables’ new services will be provided by the company’s newest hires: David Brearley, Justine Sanchez, Joe Schwartz and Kyle Bolger, all of whom have over 20 years of solar energy and energy storage experience. Sanchez, Schwartz, and Brearley bring technical writing and content creation expertise developed during their years at SolarPro Magazine and Home Power Magazine, in addition to Bolger’s robust solar-plus-storage training and application engineering experience.

Solar Landscape, a New Jersey-based solar developer, installer, owner, and operator of community solar projects, has announced the addition of two solar industry veterans to its executive team.

Tom Leyden and Felix Aguayo, who have 40 years of combined experience in solar energy development, will open a Solar Landscape office in Princeton, New Jersey, as part of the company’s plans to develop offerings that include grid-and-industrial scale solar, energy storage, and electric vehicle charging.

Leyden has been both a solar energy entrepreneur and executive at some of the most successful U.S. solar companies and served the industry as a Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) board member and president of the MidAtlantic Solar Energy Industry Association.

Aguayo has combined his utility engineering and power plant investment banking background to develop some of the most complicated and valuable solar projects including the recently completed 15-megawatt Princeton University solar project at nine sites around its campus.

Monarch Private Capital, a nationally recognized ESG investment firm that develops, finances and manages a diversified portfolio of projects that generate both federal and state tax credits, announced that it joined the board of directors for the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). Partner, Co-Founder and Co-CEO Robin Delmer will represent Monarch on the board.

Additional job moves provided by EnergeiaWorks:

Anthony Carroll started as Chief Revenue Officer at Powin.

Sponsored: Director of Operations – Buffalo, NY

The Director of Operations will work together with the Project Managers and Superintendents to oversee profitable renewable projects. You will be responsible for managing a project team to improve profit margins while controlling project portfolios across a region with a focus on budgeting, scheduling, and safety. Additionally the Director will be responsible for a full P&L of roughly $100M.

Why you should apply:

Medical, Dental, and Vision.

401K matching plan.

Wellness Programs.

Diverse company committed to celebrate and create an inclusive environment.

Responsibilities:

Supervise and maintain safety protocol and procedures and enforce them among all employees on the project.

Conduct performance reviews and supervise staff performance.

Maximizes portfolio level cash flow by ensuring the team is adhering to the project invoicing schedule and ensures the team accurately documents and submits all receivables, quantity as-builts, change orders and claims.

Diligently oversee project and program to mitigate impacts of issues and risk

Arrange estimates and project plans.

Work with management to establish practices, templates, policies, tools and partnerships to assist in the growth of the organization.

Manage estimates, prices and negotiates owner initiated extra work, change of scope items, and contract deletions to maximize profits.

Participate in Marketing and Presales department activities to develop capture plans, teaming strategies, technical approach and bid strategies.

Ensures successful development of the project schedule on each project and that the team is executing to the plan

Produces complete subcontracts and ensures all subcontractors execute to the agreement and the company’s standards. Validates that the required documentation is received in a timely manner

Produce complete subcontracts and ensures all subcontractors execute to the agreement and the company’s standards. Validate that the required documentation is received in a timely manner.

Using the Quality Management System to execute projects.

Passionately build the team by attracting, interviewing, assessing, mentoring and retaining Top Performers.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Construction Management or related field with 10+ years of experience or equivalent with a track record of achievement and career progression.

A minimum of 10 years of experience as a Senior Project Manager and/or Director overseeing a portfolio of greenfield construction projects (previous renewable experience is highly desired)

Experience leading and managing complex portfolios valued at $30 million or a series of complex projects simultaneously with an aggregate value of $30 million.

More information is available here.