Sunrise brief: A new era of made-in-USA solar

Anaheim Convention Center: A showcase of sustainability The 2.4 MW rooftop solar array provides about 17% of the convention center’s energy needs, and when not in use, it powers nearby neighbors.

A new era of made-in-USA solar There are both challenges and benefits to boosting solar manufacturing in America. The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 includes a host of measures to support the production of US renewable energy technologies and could foster a new era for made-in-America solar.

Redflow targets US market with lithium-ion battery alternative Australian battery manufacturer Redflow is determined to capitalize on what is describes as an emerging demand for non-lithium-based energy storage technology, announcing it has teamed with United States-based renewables developer Empower Energies to deploy solar and flow battery solutions in North America.

Model to assess microclimates in vertical agrivoltaic systems Swedish researchers have developed a model to analyze the microclimate parameters of a vertically mounted agrivoltaic system. They validated their model by comparing its estimations with measurements of solar irradiance, PV module temperature, and ground temperature.