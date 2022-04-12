Duke Energy’s Stony Knoll 22.6MW solar power plant now operational in North Carolina

The Stony Knoll solar plant, the largest in Surry County, contains 76,600 bifacial modules manufactured by Trina Solar. The single-axis tracking, located on 195 acres in Dobson, North Carolina, will generate enough electricity to power approximately 5,000 homes. The 22.6MW facility will add to the state’s growing solar capacity. Currently ranked fourth in the nation for solar installed, North Carolina is generating just over 8% of its electricity from solar power, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association.
The facility, which is owned and operated by Duke Sustainable Solutions, was designed and built by SOLV Energy. SOLV was founded in 2008 and has over 8GW of completed projects. The solar power generated by the project will be delivered through a 20-year power purchase agreement.
Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions is a nonregulated commercial brand of Duke Energy, which recently announced clean energy goals of reducing carbon 50% by 2030 and is aiming for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Duke is taking additional toward reducing carbon including decreasing use of coal to less than 5% of total generation by 2030 and to fully exit coal by 2035 as part of what it says is the largest planned coal fleet retirement in the industry. In 2017, 33% of Duke’s portfolio was made up of coal/oil; 28% natural gas; 34% nuclear and only 5% hydro/wind/solar. The plan is for that balance to change by 2030 to 16% coal/oil; 42% natural gas; 32% nuclear; and 10% hydro/wind/solar.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.