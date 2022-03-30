Sunrise brief: How anticircumvention investigation will affect the solar industry

What we have here is a failure to communicate solar generation data Washington DC Attorney General Racine has filed a complaint against utility PEPCO for general incompetence in managing the community solar program, with a focus on additional hardware requirements and a failure to properly measure and compensate solar electricity generation.

Anticircumvention investigation: An industry reacts The decision has shaken the clean energy world, and many of the solar energy industry’s thought leaders have chimed in with their perspective on the decision and its ramifications.

World will need 5.2TW of solar this decade to avoid climate breakdown The International Renewable Energy Agency’s latest global outlook has spelled out just how ‘woefully’ far the world is from capping temperature rises at 1.5C, and lamented: ‘The stimulus and recovery efforts associated with the pandemic have also proved a missed opportunity.’

US grid-scale energy storage usage profiles, innovation, and growth outlook The Energy Information Administration profiled grid-scale energy storage, finding that a demand for different grid services creates demand for a variety of storage duration capabilities.

New Orleans launches community solar program The city will construct a series of solar gardens, up to 2MW in capacity, which interested residents can subscribe to, reducing their electric bills and increasing solar’s influence in an area that has historically had little to do with the resource.

Green Mountain Power selects Enphase batteries for pilot lease discount program Participating homeowners will connect their home battery to the grid, sharing energy through Green Mountain Power’s distribution system in exchange for financial incentives.

Connecticut colleges and universities to benefit from solar Through virtual net metering, a 6.1MW solar installation is expected to provide more than $9 million in energy savings for five Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSCU) campuses.

Tesla drops from top three residential solar installer ranking In Wood Mackenzie’s solar installer Leaderboard, Freedom Forever overtakes Tesla in the top three spot for the first time.