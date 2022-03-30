People on the Move: CleanCapital, Lumio, Factorial Energy, and more

CleanCapital, a clean energy investment platform, announced that it has promoted Zoe Berkery to the position of Chief Operating Officer, bringing the company’s management team to 50% female, well above the percent of women in the overall renewable energy industry.

Berkery was CleanCapital’s first full-time employee shortly after the company launched in 2015 and has since held various positions—including Associate and Vice President—culminating in her role as Head of Asset Management since 2020.

In her new role as COO, she will oversee corporate operations and finances in addition to continuing to manage CleanCapital’s sizable portfolio of solar assets. Berkery and her team are responsible for the management and optimization of CleanCapital’s growing fleet of clean energy projects, comprising more than 150MW operating in 21 states.

Other recent hirings and promotions for CleanCapital include:

was hired as an Analyst Sree Mohan was hired as Associate, Energy Markets Residential solar provider, Lumio, has announced the addition of Shawn Brenchley as chief sales officer. Brenchley will oversee the leadership and development of Lumio’s team of thousands of sales professionals. Brenchley comes to Lumio with experience in leading innovative home technology companies. After founding and selling SafeHome Security, he worked for APX Alarm, and went on to become one of the original founders of Vivint Smart Home. Brenchley remained vice president of sales and president of recruiting for Vivint for a decade until he began his own consulting business. Most recently, he served as the president of Alder Holdings, a company offering home security, home automation, and medical alert services nationwide. Factorial Energy, a leader in the development of solid-state battery technology for electric vehicle applications, has announced the appointment of Michael “Micky” Bly to its Board of Directors. Bly is Senior Vice President, Head of Global Propulsion Systems at Stellantis N.V. and joins the Board in connection with Stellantis’ strategic investment in Factorial announced earlier this year. At Stellantis, Bly leads Propulsion Systems engineering supporting the company’s aggressive electrification roadmap. Previously, he was Head of Engine and Electrified Propulsion Engineering. Before joining the automaker, he spent five years at American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. where he held various positions in Europe and North America, including as Global Vice President of Product Management Electrification. Additional job moves provided by EnergeiaWorks: Michael Velez has been named Director of Operations at Long Island Power Solutions. Sponsored: Sales Executive – Houston, TX Job Description:

The Sales Executive, is responsible for selling Renewable Energy power trading data solutions to IPPs, Utilities, and Developers. You will be expected to manage existing key accounts grow revenues from these relationships, and identify and develop new business/accounts. Manage the entire selling process from forecasting to product delivery and payment collection for all customers. Monitor and analyze customer records continuously and write regular reports based on customer information and business development trends. Requirements: BS/BA Degree

3-7 years of proven successful direct and channel solution selling experience with a minimum of 5 years in Renewable energy.

Familiar with power purchase agreements.

Must be self-reliant, independent, positive, results oriented and able to manage multiple tasks.

Experience managing data in a sales CRM tool such as salesforce.com.

Must exhibit excellent oral and written communication skills.

Ability to travel up to 50% of the time within assigned territory. More information is available here.