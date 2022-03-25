Sunrise brief: Building solar 2x faster than ever would let California electrify with 100% renewables by 2035

LG Energy Solution invests $1.4 billion to build battery factory in Arizona LG Energy Solution’s investment comes on the back of growing demand of cylindrical-type batteries for electric vehicles in the North American market.
Hundreds of sheep to help maintain Strathmore Solar installation in Alberta Telus Corporation signed a 25-year power purchase agreement with Capital Power for the energy produced by the sheep-plus-solar installation in Alberta.
Hyundai Sonata hybrid is equipped with a solar roof The 205W PV array adds nearly 1,000 miles of range each year and helps prevent battery discharge events that are responsible for four out of every ten roadside emergency breakdowns.
Energy storage installations set new records despite supply chain issues Wood Mackenzie estimates that the US energy storage market broke records in Q4 2021, installing 1,613MW / 4727 MWh.
Building solar 2x faster than ever would let California electrify with 100% renewables by 2035 10GW/year of solar and 5GW/year of storage would be needed under that aggressive scenario, according to an analysis for the California Air Resources Board.
Palmetto expands to Utah Recognizing that 95% of residential rooftops across Utah are available for system assessment under its platform, Palmetto has entered the state’s residential market, making it the 24th state the company operates in.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
