Sunrise brief: The Sunshine State close to shutting the door on net-metered solar

Anti-rooftop solar net metering bill passes in Florida House Bill 741 was passed by the Florida Legislature. The rate paid by utilities to rooftop solar owners for excess electricity sent back to the grid is set to be phased down to a fraction of its original rate. It also opens the door for unlimited fixed fees to be levied on solar customers.
Community choice solar programs save New Yorkers $7 million in seven months Joule’s programs have helped to bring access to clean energy and bill savings to 800,000 New Yorkers in 44 municipalities across the state.
Wood Mac analysts trade laptops for ladders, installing solar in Puerto Rico A team of three analysts from global energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie are in Puerto Rico this week helping install solar panels on homes as part of a new initiative with charity Let’s Share the Sun Foundation.
LONGi releases Hi-MO 5 snow load test results, suggests module superiority LONGi Solar released results of an inhomogeneous snow load test showing that the company’s 72 and 78 solar cell modules held 1,800 pascals more of force before breaking than Trina Solar larger format product.
Cybersecurity for distributed energy and inverter-based resources UL and NREL released a report on cybersecurity certification recommendations and are actively developing requirements to create cybersecurity certification standards.
Plans announced for a US lithium-ferro-phosphate battery gigafactory network American Battery Factory said it is developing a US-based material processing and cell manufacturing network for LFP battery cells.
3GW distributed solar and 2.1GW distributed storage in Michigan by 2035, under a low-cost scenario A Vibrant Clean Energy study commissioned by Vote Solar found that GW-scale investments in distributed solar and storage would yield the lower cost between two approaches studied for Michigan to achieve economy-wide carbon neutrality by 2050.
Greenbacker acquires interest in Minnesota solar portfolio In one of the company’s largest transactions to date, Greenbacker has acquired a significant financial interest in the 150MW operating Aurora solar portfolio.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.