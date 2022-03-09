Sunrise brief: The Sunshine State close to shutting the door on net-metered solar

Anti-rooftop solar net metering bill passes in Florida House Bill 741 was passed by the Florida Legislature. The rate paid by utilities to rooftop solar owners for excess electricity sent back to the grid is set to be phased down to a fraction of its original rate. It also opens the door for unlimited fixed fees to be levied on solar customers.

Community choice solar programs save New Yorkers $7 million in seven months Joule’s programs have helped to bring access to clean energy and bill savings to 800,000 New Yorkers in 44 municipalities across the state.

Wood Mac analysts trade laptops for ladders, installing solar in Puerto Rico A team of three analysts from global energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie are in Puerto Rico this week helping install solar panels on homes as part of a new initiative with charity Let’s Share the Sun Foundation.

LONGi releases Hi-MO 5 snow load test results, suggests module superiority LONGi Solar released results of an inhomogeneous snow load test showing that the company’s 72 and 78 solar cell modules held 1,800 pascals more of force before breaking than Trina Solar larger format product.

Cybersecurity for distributed energy and inverter-based resources UL and NREL released a report on cybersecurity certification recommendations and are actively developing requirements to create cybersecurity certification standards.

Plans announced for a US lithium-ferro-phosphate battery gigafactory network American Battery Factory said it is developing a US-based material processing and cell manufacturing network for LFP battery cells.

3GW distributed solar and 2.1GW distributed storage in Michigan by 2035, under a low-cost scenario A Vibrant Clean Energy study commissioned by Vote Solar found that GW-scale investments in distributed solar and storage would yield the lower cost between two approaches studied for Michigan to achieve economy-wide carbon neutrality by 2050.

Greenbacker acquires interest in Minnesota solar portfolio In one of the company’s largest transactions to date, Greenbacker has acquired a significant financial interest in the 150MW operating Aurora solar portfolio.