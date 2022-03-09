People on the Move: NREL, CPower, Brattle Group, and more

The U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) has named Amanda Kolker as the laboratory program manager for geothermal energy.

At NREL, Kolker has led research projects around geothermal resource assessment and innovative utilization of geothermal energy. In addition, she serves as a thought leader in renewable energy strategy and integration efforts at NREL. Kolker has more than 15 years of professional experience as a geothermal geologist, specializing in resource exploration and sustainable production of geothermal energy. With a background in volcanology, igneous petrology, and geochemistry, she has worked in academia, government, and private industry as a researcher, project manager, and professor.

CPower Energy Management has announced human resources professional William Bennett III as its new Vice President of People and Culture. Bennett will drive CPower’s leadership, talent and engagement initiatives — including its diversity, equity and inclusion strategies — to ensure the company is achieving its vision of driving a clean and dependable energy future.

Bennett has more than 20 years experience in HR management in an array of industries including technology, energy, retail, government contracting, hospitality and healthcare. He joins CPower from Novetta, where he led the HR evolution of the company including the corporate compliance, employee engagement, talent and performance functions. Bennett holds a Master of Science in HR Management from Holy Family University and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from American University.

The Brattle Group has welcomed Toby Bishop to its Boston office as a Principal with the firm’s Regulatory Economics, Finance & Rates practice. Bishop brings over 25 years of consulting experience working with the electric and natural gas industries, specializing in regulatory and civil litigation matters.

Previously, Bishop was a Senior Vice President at an economic consultancy, and he also held positions at two management consultancies. He has worked on federal and state rate case proceedings, valuations for ad valorem tax disputes, utility municipalization efforts, contractual disputes, purchase and sales transactions, regulatory strategy and policy matters, and competitive and market power concerns.

BrightNight, a technology-driven developer of renewable energy assets, announced that Brian Boland, former Managing Director with Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), has joined its senior leadership team as Chief Financial Officer.

Most recently, Boland led GIP’s $500M investment in BrightNight which facilitates the development of the company’s growing pipeline of dispatchable renewable power projects across the U.S. Prior to his time in private equity, Boland spent over five years at Credit Suisse where he focused on M&A, capital markets, and project finance transactions. In the role of BrightNight CFO, Boland will focus on corporate finance, corporate development activities, investor relations, and the financial operations of BrightNight’s U.S. team and its growing cohort of teams across the Asia Pacific region.

Additional job moves provided by EnergeiaWorks:

Brian Lynch has been named Senior Vice President, Sales at Sunpro Solar Energy Specialists.

