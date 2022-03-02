Sunrise brief: US added 5.4GW of small-scale PV last year

US added 5.4GW of small-scale PV last year Some northern states added as much small-scale PV per capita as the top states in the Southwest, taking advantage of solar irradiance in northern states that’s about 70% as high as that in the desert Southwest.

US EV battery manufacturer demonstrates 750+ mile range, raises $65 million Michigan’s Our Next Energy (ONE) said it will use the funding led by BMW to accelerate R&D and build a US manufacturing facility.

Over 90 corporations and organizations commit to reducing carbon emissions through DOE program DOE’s Better Climate Challenge calls on organizations to share details on how they are reducing carbon emissions, thus creating a pathway for others to follow.

Gridpoint closes $75 million in funding The company will use the funding to develop and optimize its technology platform that makes buildings smarter and more sustainable through data analytics, intelligent automation, and machine learning.

Solaria extends PowerXT 400 Series Premium solar panel warranty to 30 years The warranty covers linear power, labor and workmanship.

Rackless, earth-mounted solar provider earns funding Erthos secured a $17.5 million Series B from an investor who participated in the startup of Tesla and SpaceX. The utility-scale solar company has a 2.5GW project pipeline.

EnergyBin and Good Sun team up to give solar modules a second life in underserved communities Under the partnership, EnergyBin will use its exclusive member network to pull together solar equipment, monetary donations, and other resources, while Good Sun uses that equipment to bring solar to underserved communities.