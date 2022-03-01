EnergyBin and Good Sun team up to give solar modules a second life in underserved communities

EnergyBin has formed a partnership with Good Sun, a U.S. federally-registered 501c3 public charity that collaborates with partners to bring solar energy to underserved communities, through which the two organizations will provide opportunities for solar companies and individuals to donate still-viable solar panels to underserved communities.

In announcing the partnership, the two cite data that an estimated 50 thousand functioning solar panels flow to landfill sites every day, while one billion people worldwide still lack access to electricity. Because of this drastic inequity, Good Sun works to divert solar panels away from landfills and into historically underserved communities.

For its end of the agreement, EnergyBin is leveraging its exclusive member network to pull together solar equipment, monetary donations, and other resources. EnergyBin members and individual solar owners donate cash and solar equipment to Good Sun in exchange for a tax write-off, or offer equipment for sale at deep discounts.

“We understand that non-profits don’t typically have vast resources to allocate toward marketing initiatives to promote their cause,” said Director of Sales & Marketing at EnergyBin, Renee Kuehl. “By leveraging EnergyBin’s resources in support of Good Sun, we can play an integral part to increase awareness of Good Sun’s work among EnergyBin members and the solar industry at large as well as encourage others to get involved in this cause.”

Modules acceptable for donation must demonstrate at least 50% of their rated power, and EnergyBin advises that equipment donors should be prepared to show evidence that second-hand modules have been tested and are in good working order.

To date, Good Sun has served over 2,000 low-middle income families, diverted over 150,000 pounds of solar panels away from landfills, and provided over $300,000 in materials and monetary donations to other non-profits and disaster relief efforts.

Good Sun has also partnered with Habitat for Humanity in 2022, with the goal of installing rooftop solar PV systems on 40 homes for families in need. In addition, the organization plans to donate a 30kW solar system to a northern California watershed protection organization, through a business model of non-profits helping non-profits.

To learn more about the Good Sun / EnergyBin partnership, follow this link.