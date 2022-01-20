Sunrise brief: Why Build Back Better’s solar policies are so important

Full solar value chain relief, starting with polysilicon, is on the way, according to ROTH webinar Philip Shen, managing director, ROTH Capital Partners, hosted top analysts from PV InfoLink to discuss their outlook on pricing, supply, and demand at each step in the solar value chain.

Why Build Back Better’s solar policies are so important The Build Back Better plan will be the most significant climate policy ever passed in America, and it will be a pivotal step toward creating a cleaner, more resilient energy future.

Solving EV supply chain issues requires scaling the battery supply chain The expected growth in EV sales during this decade will be dependent on an increase in the production of higher performance and lower cost EV batteries. The EV supply chain requires huge increases in raw materials production and processing to feed into the huge increase in EV battery factories required to meet EV market demand.

Prioritizing energy equity through utility regulation Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory’s most recent report, Advancing Equity in Utility Regulation, tackles the idea that that utilities, regulators, and stakeholders need to prioritize energy equity in the deployment of clean energy technologies and resources.

Best fire safety practices for rooftop PV system installations Compiled by an international research group, the best practices were collected from all available guidelines published by national agencies, regulatory bodies, and trade associations.

DOE releases a guide to increasing solar energy use in communities DOE’s ‘Solar Power in Your Community’ provides strategies for local governments to increase equitable access to clean power.

8minute energy closes $400 million in financing from EIG The investment enables 8minute to grow its portfolio and focus on innovation, which includes building smart solar power plants with integrated energy storage.

OYA Solar receives additional investment to accelerate company growth Proceeds of the expanded investment will be used to accelerate the development and construction of OYA’s 3 GW+ pipeline across the Northeast and mid-Atlantic and to fund acquisitions.

Lafayette Square and Invenergy launch community solar joint venture Reactivate will also look to bring small-scale utility solar projects, energy storage, building electrification, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure to underserved communities, creating jobs for disadvantaged and transitioning energy workers along the way.

Standalone 30 MW / 60 MWh energy storage constructed in Texas by Burns & McDonnell The construction and design firm announced the completion of three 10 MW / 20 MWh lithium-ion battery energy storage systems in west Texas, a region in which a rapidly increasing capacity of renewable energy is being brought online.