Standalone 30 MW / 60 MWh energy storage constructed in Texas by Burns & McDonnell

Burns & McDonnell announced it completed the construction of three 10 MW standalone lithium-ion battery installations in west Texas. Each battery energy storage system offers two-hour durations.

The sites were constructed, commissioned, and put into operation in just five months, amid a volatile supply chain and logistics market, said the company. As unseasonably rainy weather this summer and maritime port congestion posed to threaten the project timeline, Burns & McDonnell’s team worked weekends and communicated with suppliers to deliver on-time.

“Having an integrated EPC team allowed for a smooth transition between each phase of the project,” says Josh Tucker, project manager at Burns & McDonnell. “It also allowed us to pivot and work with our construction team to modify schedule, re-sequence tasks and properly hand over the system between construction and commissioning to see that the project was brought online and generating revenue by the promised completion date.”

The stand-alone storage systems are designed to support the ERCOT grid as it undergoes fluctuations in supply and demand. The construction firm worked closely with battery provider LG Energy to coordinate design and equipment delivery.

Emerson’s Oviation automation technology was integrated for asset monitoring and control. The open-source platform increases battery operations visibility and simplifies system management, said Burns & McDonnell.

The EPC team at Burns & McDonnell collaborated with Sustainable Environmental Renewable (SER) Capital Partners, transitioning the operations phase and training SER during startup and commissioning activities. “Having a battery provider with a deep understanding of their technology working together with an integrated EPC contractor who understands the system integration requirements was vital to this project being delivered on time,” said Sara Graziano, committee chair at SER.

Burns & McDonnell, founded in 1898, is 100% employee-owned by over 7,600 engineers, construction professionals, architects, planners, technologists, scientists, and more.