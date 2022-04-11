Sunrise brief: 50 states of solar incentives–spotlight on Connecticut

50 states of solar incentives: Connecticut Connecticut administers strong solar-supportive state policies, a benefit to its residents who pay nearly 50% more than the national average for electricity.

Largest solar project in Wisconsin gets regulatory approval The project ties another for the largest in capacity in the state and it is set to include a 165MW battery energy storage installation.

6K awarded $1.5 million Massachusetts manufacturing grant to fund battery recycling equipment 6K has also announced a new 33,000-square-foot battery center of excellence pre-production facility in North Andover, which will be one of the largest battery material production facilities in the United States.

Solar anti-circ investigation may not be determined by Commerce until late August, said ROTH An untenable level of risk onset by the Department of Commerce’s anticircumvention investigation has essentially shut down US procurement of PV modules, and Commerce is expected to take its full allotment of 150 days to make a ruling, said an industry note from Phil Shen, managing director, ROTH Capital Partners.

Aspen Power to acquire 53MW of community solar projects from Trajectory Energy Partners The community solar portfolio includes a project with an historic church, another project with a non-profit foundation working to preserve a historic site, and an installation on a reclaimed former coal mine in Clearfield County, Pennsylvania.