Aspen Power to acquire 53MW of community solar projects from Trajectory Energy Partners

Aspen Power Partners, headquartered in Texas, announced that it is acquiring 53MW of community solar projects in Maryland and Pennsylvania from Trajectory Energy Partners. Trajectory Energy Partners will lead the development of the sites and Aspen will provide the financial support of approximately $96 million, as well as overseeing the design, subscriber management, and long-term ownership of the assets.

The portfolio consists of ten projects across the mid-Atlantic region. Four of the sites are in Maryland and will participate in the state’s pilot community solar program. The remaining six sites are in Pennsylvania and will be developed in advance of that state’s pending community solar legislation.

A few of the highlights of the portfolio include: a community solar project with a historic church in Prince George’s County, Maryland; another project with a non-profit foundation working to preserve a historic site in Prince George’s County, Maryland; and project on a reclaimed former coal mine in Clearfield County, Pennsylvania.

Through Aspen’s partnership with Trajectory, the company will expand access to clean distributed energy for consumers and businesses across all income levels. Trajectory Energy Partners, based in Illinois, focuses on Illinois, Maryland, and Pennsylvania markets. Along with the community solar projects in Maryland and Pennsylvania, Aspen is also developing community, multifamily, and commercial and industrial rooftop projects in California, Maine, and New York.

Aspen was incubated at Energy Impact Partners (EIP), a global investor in the transition to a sustainable future. EIP has made over 80 investments exceeding $2.5 billion in the energy decarbonization transition. Some of its investments include Form Energy; a battery manufacturer; Enchanted Rock, a microgrid deployer; Arcadia, a community solar platform; and the AI-backed energy management company, Urbint.