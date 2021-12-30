Sunrise brief: Corporate leaders play critical role in driving clean energy

BLUETTI launches Sodium-ion solar generator The NA300 offers thermal stability, fast-charging capacity, low-temperature performance, and integration efficiency.

Bromley Mountain ski resort completes solar installation Solar array advances sustainability initiatives at Vermont’s Sun Mountain.

Stepping UP in 2021: Corporate leaders play critical role in driving clean energy Despite the global Covid-19 pandemic and recession in 2021 corporate purchases of clean energy are booming.

People on the Move: SunPower, NREL, Vision Solar, and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance.