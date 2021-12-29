People on the Move: SunPower, NREL, Vision Solar, and more

The U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory has named Tina Herrera as chief human resources officer. Herrera will start with NREL on Jan. 3, 2022. Herrera joins NREL from Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, where she has served in various human resources management positions. During her tenure at, Herrera was instrumental in developing a foundational strategy for their diversity and inclusion program, influencing key performance management changes, and developing recommendations for key human resources strategies for management and operating partners.
Vision Solar, together with their current Board of Directors, has made the decision to add a new member, Bryn Sherman, to their governing board. Bryn Sherman has served as a Principal at Offit Kurman. Sherman has nearly three decades of experience in real estate law and has dedicated her entire career to representing clients ranging from U.S. public companies, including their board rooms, to private businesses and family-owned businesses.
According to Vision, Sherman stood out from other candidates due to her solid knowledge of audit and board governance, professional work ethic, and her drive.
SunPower Corp. has announced the appointment of consumer marketing veteran June Sauvaget as the company’s chief marketing officer. A seasoned expert in the intersection of product, brand and experience, Sauvaget will help guide SunPower to engage the new and future solar user. Sauvaget brings more than two decades of experience introducing and scaling global brands into international markets, including her time as global head of consumer & product marketing for Spotify. She introduced the streaming music platform to new audiences, including the launch of the service in Asia, Middle East and Africa.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.