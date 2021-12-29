People on the Move: SunPower, NREL, Vision Solar, and more

The U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory has named Tina Herrera as chief human resources officer. Herrera will start with NREL on Jan. 3, 2022. Herrera joins NREL from Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, where she has served in various human resources management positions. During her tenure at, Herrera was instrumental in developing a foundational strategy for their diversity and inclusion program, influencing key performance management changes, and developing recommendations for key human resources strategies for management and operating partners.

Vision Solar, together with their current Board of Directors, has made the decision to add a new member, Bryn Sherman, to their governing board. Bryn Sherman has served as a Principal at Offit Kurman. Sherman has nearly three decades of experience in real estate law and has dedicated her entire career to representing clients ranging from U.S. public companies, including their board rooms, to private businesses and family-owned businesses.

According to Vision, Sherman stood out from other candidates due to her solid knowledge of audit and board governance, professional work ethic, and her drive.

SunPower Corp. has announced the appointment of consumer marketing veteran June Sauvaget as the company’s chief marketing officer. A seasoned expert in the intersection of product, brand and experience, Sauvaget will help guide SunPower to engage the new and future solar user. Sauvaget brings more than two decades of experience introducing and scaling global brands into international markets, including her time as global head of consumer & product marketing for Spotify. She introduced the streaming music platform to new audiences, including the launch of the service in Asia, Middle East and Africa.