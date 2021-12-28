McElroy Metal adds solar to another manufacturing plant

McElroy Metal, a Louisiana-based metal components manufacturer, announced that it has completed a solar installation on the company’s Sunnyvale, Texas manufacturing plant, marking the fourth McElroy facility to adopt solar energy.

The company also sports solar installations on its plants in Peachtree, Georgia., Adelanto, California, and Clinton, Illinois.

Spier Commercial & Industrial of New Braunfels, Texas undertook the project, installing a 165 kW grid-tied photovoltaic system at McElroy Metal’s Sunnyvale plant. The Seraphim Energy panels were installed on a recent addition to the facility, which was topped with McElroy Metal’s 238T symmetrical standing seam panels.

The panels were fastened to the standing seam roof with products from S-5!, which are designed specifically for standing seam metal roofing. S-5!’s systems use clamps designed to grab and attach onto metal roofs, both at the edge and across the surface, rather than penetrating the roof, which would severely compromise a seam roof.

The project is comprised of 352 470 W Seraphim solar panels, which will generate approximately 261,574 kWh each year. The system is estimated to reduce the facility’s grid energy usage by 46%.