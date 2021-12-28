McElroy Metal adds solar to another manufacturing plant

McElroy Metal, a Louisiana-based metal components manufacturer, announced that it has completed a solar installation on the company’s Sunnyvale, Texas manufacturing plant, marking the fourth McElroy facility to adopt solar energy.
The company also sports solar installations on its plants in Peachtree, Georgia., Adelanto, California, and Clinton, Illinois.
Spier Commercial & Industrial of New Braunfels, Texas undertook the project, installing a 165 kW grid-tied photovoltaic system at McElroy Metal’s Sunnyvale plant. The Seraphim Energy panels were installed on a recent addition to the facility, which was topped with McElroy Metal’s 238T symmetrical standing seam panels.
The panels were fastened to the standing seam roof with products from S-5!, which are designed specifically for standing seam metal roofing. S-5!’s systems use clamps designed to grab and attach onto metal roofs, both at the edge and across the surface, rather than penetrating the roof, which would severely compromise a seam roof.
The project is comprised of 352 470 W Seraphim solar panels, which will generate approximately 261,574 kWh each year. The system is estimated to reduce the facility’s grid energy usage by 46%.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.