BLUETTI launches Sodium-ion solar generator

BLUETTI, a Las Vegas-based manufacturer of solar energy facilities, solar generators, photovoltaic panels, and other solar peripherals, announced that it has launched a sodium-ion solar generator, dubbed NA300, and its compatible battery module, B480.

According to the company, BLUETTI’s first-generation sodium-ion battery excels in thermal stability, fast-charging capacity, low-temperature performance, and integration efficiency, despite slightly lower energy density than its lithium-ion counterparts. The solar generator and battery’s chemical components are also comprised of far more abundant materials than traditional lithium-ion batteries, lowering price and alleviating concerns of scarcity.

The sodium-ion power station comes with four 20-amp traditional wall plugs, as well as a 30-amp L14-30 output port, driven by the system’s built-in 3000W pure sine wave inverter.

Thermal stability has become a hallmark issue of lithium-ion batteries, ever since the Arizona Public Service (APS) battery failure and corresponding explosion that left eight firefighters and one police officer hospitalized in Surprise, Arizona in April of 2019.

According to BLUETTI, the system can charge to 80% state-of-charge (SOC) in less than 30 minutes at room temperature. In a low-temperature environment of -20°C (-4℉), it has an over 85% capacity retention rate and over 80% system integration efficiency.

BloombergNEF recently updated its technology outlook to include sodium-ion batteries, ,which the publication said could play a “meaningful role” in the greater storage landscape by 2030.

Bluetti plans to officially debut the NA300 & B480 Sodium-ion Battery Power station at CES 2022 on January 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada.