Bromley Mountain ski resort completes solar installation

A solar installation was recently completed at Vermont’s Sun Mountain, home of Bromley Mountain Resort. Dubbed Sun Mountain because it is one of Vermont’s only southern facing ski areas, the owners of Bromley see this as one more step in their sustainability plan.

The solar project was jointly developed by Burlington, Vermont-based Encore Renewable Energy and Tangent Energy Solutions and is located across the street from the ski area on land owned by the ski resort. The 615 kWdc solar project will generate enough electricity to power an estimated 70 households and offset the emissions of 120 passenger vehicles annually. What is not used by the year ‘round resort will go back into the grid to be used by the town of Peru and the surrounding areas.

“As a lifelong skier and winter sports enthusiast, I have seen firsthand how climate change is impacting winter here in Vermont. It’s inspiring to see and support Bromley’s leadership on implementing energy-saving and carbon-reducing measures,” said Chad Farrell, Founder and CEO of Encore Renewable Energy

Sunwealth , one of Encore’s strategic partners, financed the project and will own and operate it for the life of the system. This project is the 6th collaborative effort between the two companies, which has resulted in over $5MM of economic activity in Vermont.

“Our new solar array is allowing the Sun Mountain to generate clean, affordable and locally sourced energy from the sun and one more thing to celebrate this holiday season,” added Bill Cairns, President/GM of Bromley Mountain Resort.

For twenty years Bromley Mountain has shown a strong commitment to energy conservation through green initiatives, beginning with energy efficient snow making guns, launch of a unique “snowmaking index”, purchase of hybrid snow cat and Piston Bully. The base lodge lighting was switched to all-LED, insulation added and a new heat pump helps reduce the amount of oil used for heat. In 2017 Bromley Mountain won an Energy Leadership Award from Efficiency Vermont.