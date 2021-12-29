Sunrise brief: Lightsource BP closes financing, breaks ground on two projects

Also on the rise: Borrego Solar discusses a recent provisional win for solar developers in Massachusetts. California solar project developers alter plans after viewshed analysis. The Office of Clean Energy Demonstration was established to promote clean energy through projects across the U.S., and more.

500 MW solar + storage project plan altered following local resident feedback Project developer, 8minute Solar Energy, recently altered its plans for the Aratina solar project after the County’s review and feedback from local residents indicated there was concern about neighbors’ views.

McElroy Metal adds solar to another manufacturing plant The company now has solar installations on four of its manufacturing plants, following the completion of a 165 kW system on its Sunnyvale, Texas facility.

A provisional victory was scored for Massachusetts PV interconnection. What’s next? Borrego  Solar discusses a recent provisional win for solar developers in the state, and how the future of interconnection costs may be distributed.

Lightsource BP closes $376 million in financing, breaks ground on two massive projects The 293 MW Sun Mountain solar project, set to be located in Pueblo, Colorado, and the 173 MW Bellflower solar project, set to be constructed east of Indianapolis will each be among the largest in their respective states.

DOE establishes Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations The DOE-run program is part of a $20 billion fund established to promote clean energy through demonstration projects across the U.S.

