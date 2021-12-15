Sunrise brief: Milestones for residential solar in 2021

U.S. residential solar trends, 2021 Several milestones were reached and extreme weather raised customer interest in home energy storage systems.

Apex Clean Energy signs 1 GW development deal with Weyerhaeuser The solar installations are planned to be located on Weyerhaeuser property in the southeastern United States.

Shell buys solar and storage company Savion The transaction, for which Shell did not reveal the purchase price, will see the energy company pick up a U.S. project development pipeline that reportedly runs to more than 18 GW of solar generation and energy storage capacity across 26 states.

Sempra Foundation donates more than $350,000 to help install solar for California tribal communities Sempra Foundation funding goes to GRID Alternatives’ Tribal Solar Accelerator Fund

Li-Cycle to upsize Rochester Hub facility in face of growing demand The facility will be expanded to process 35,000 tons of “black mass” annually, enough material for 225,000 electric vehicles.

Silfab and Titan Solar extend partnership The Canadian solar module manufacturer Silfab and the Arizona-based national installer Titan solar have already installed modules across 18 states in partnership.

Standard Solar acquires 10 MW community solar portfolio in Oregon Standard Solar, Inc., has acquired 10 megawatts of community solar projects in Oregon.

Proterra plans to open EV battery factory in South Carolina The company’s first battery system factory on the East Coast is expected to produce multiple gigawatt hours of annual battery capacity and create more than 200 new jobs.