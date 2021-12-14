Proterra plans to open EV battery factory in South Carolina

Proterra, which designs and manufactures zero-emission electric transit vehicles and EV technology equipment for commercial applications, announced plans to open a new EV battery system manufacturing plant in South Carolina to produce the battery systems for Proterra commercial electric vehicles, including delivery and work trucks, industrial equipment, buses, and more.

The company has committed to a minimum investment of at least $76 million and expects to generate more than 200 new jobs over the next several years at the 327,000 square foot battery system production plant. The factory is expected to begin operations in the second half of 2022, with multiple GWh of annual production capacity for Proterra’s battery systems. By 2025, the factory is expected to support additional battery system production capacity, as well as the production of ancillary systems incorporated into electric medium- and heavy-duty electric vehicles and equipment.

Proterra’s new battery system manufacturing facility will be located at the 42.76-acre Carolina Commerce Center in Greer, South Carolina near Proterra’s electric bus manufacturing facility in Greenville, South Carolina. By opening the company’s first EV battery system factory on the east coast of the United States, Proterra will bring battery production closer to its customers and its own Proterra Transit electric bus manufacturing operations.

The new South Carolina factory represents the company’s third battery production facility nationwide. In December 2020, the company opened its second battery production site co-located in its EV bus manufacturing facility in Los Angeles County.

Proterra’s ZX5 battery-electric transit buses are utilized by the Los Angeles Department of Transportation, as it moves toward to a planned fully electric fleet by 2028. Proterra has, to date, delivered 25 electric busses to the agency, as well as five Proterra 1.5 MW fleet chargers with 104 remote EV charging dispensers.