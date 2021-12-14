Apex Clean Energy signs 1 GW development deal with Weyerhaeuser

Developer Apex Clean Energy has added capacity to its solar portfolio as the company has signed a deal with Weyerhaeuser to develop 1 GW of solar installations on Weyerhaeuser property in the southeastern United States.

The agreement builds on the two companies’ previous working relationship, which includes several projects that could reach commercial operation as early as 2023. Apex will lead portfolio development. The projects are intended to be built to serve large-scale commercial/corporate energy purchasers looking to decarbonize their operations.

“This agreement with Apex is a great step in advancing Weyerhaeuser’s strategic growth in renewable energy development, and it supports our broader commitment to sustainability and providing natural climate solutions across our land base,” said Russell Hagen, senior vice president and chief development officer for Weyerhaeuser.

Elsewhere, Apex is contributing to the state of Ohio’s solar development boom. In September, regulators approved the company’s application for the 125 MW Wheatsborough Solar project in Erie County, midway between Toledo and Cleveland. That project will also include a 50 MW battery energy storage system (BESS). The BESS will consist of up to 54 battery containers, 54 inverters, and 27 transformers.

The company has also applied to develop the 120 MW Tymochtee Solar project in Wyandot County, north of Columbus. Hardware specifics for the project have not yet been available, other than it will use bifacial solar modules mounted on single-axis trackers.