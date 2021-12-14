Standard Solar acquires 10 MW community solar portfolio in Oregon

Standard Solar announced the acquisition of three community solar projects with a total capacity of 10 MW in Oregon.

Once the projects are completed, residents and businesses in the Portland General Electric (PGE) and Pacific Power service territories will be able to offset their electricity bills with solar energy contracts. The community solar program offers a 10% savings to low-to-moderate income (LMI) subscribers.

According to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), in 2020 Oregon received 2.76% of the State’s electricity from solar. And with just under 1200 MW installed, or enough solar to power 158,675 homes, it was ranked 20th in the nation for solar installations.

All three Standard Solar projects are expected to commence construction over the next 12 months.

“This portfolio of projects contributes directly to Oregon’s clean energy economy by providing additional revenue through taxes, local economic development for the state and local governments, job creation and providing a clean, renewable energy source to residents, businesses and towns,” said Eric Partyka, Director of Business Development, Standard Solar.

Earlier this month, Standard completed a 3.3 MW solar project for school systems in Virginia. The project leveraged the Virginia Clean Economy Act, and is planned to provide over 50% of electricity needs to the school system.

In November, the company announced its plans to build nine community solar projects across Maryland, with a total of 24 MW in capacity. In September, Maryland regulators voted unanimously to expand the state’s community solar program, and to improve LMI access to community solar. All projects in this portfolio are considered “dual use” meaning that they will operate as solar farms and provide pollinator habitats.