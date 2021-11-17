Standard Solar to build 24 MW community portfolio in Maryland

The ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the Checkerspot Community Solar site in Tracy’s Landing, Maryland.

OneEnergy Renewables, CleanChoice Energy, and Standard Solar plan to build nine community solar projects, with a total capacity of 24 MW, in Maryland.

Development work has been completed, and four of the nine are ready for operation. The portfolio is located across five different counties and three utility territories.

In Anne Arundel County, within Baltimore Gas and Electric’s (BG&E) service territory, are the 2 MW Checkerspot installation, which has already been completed, the 2.8 MW Bathian installation, and the 2.8 MW Patuxent project.

In Baltimore County, also within BG&E’s service territory, are the 2.4 MW Sassafras project and the 2.8 MW Trillium project. Rounding out the BG&E-area projects are Howard County’s 2.8 MW Metalmark project and the 2.6 MW Viceroy installation.

In Prince George’s County, in PEPCO’s service area, is the 2.8 MW Monarch solar project. The portfolio also includes Dorchester County, within Delmarva’s service area, with the 2 MW Glassywing solar project.

Standard Solar funded construction and will own and operate the projects long-term. OneEnergy partnered with landowners to site, permit, and design the projects. CCE is responsible for the customer acquisition to sign up Maryland residents.

The 24 MW portfolio is projected to benefit more than 5,000 Maryland households annually through community solar subscriptions, as each project is operating under the recently-strengthened Maryland Community Solar program.

In September, regulators unanimously voted to expand the capacity of the state’s community solar program as well as improve access for LMI customer participation in the state’s Community Solar Pilot Program. The expansion also changed development regulations, allowing community solar projects to be built on clean-fill construction sites, transforming previously unusable industrial locations into clean solar energy generation sites.

Earlier, Standard Solar, OneEnergy and CCE hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Checkerspot Community Solar site in Tracy’s Landing.

All the projects are “dual-use,” in the sense that they will function as solar farms and pollinator habitats.