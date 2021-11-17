Sunrise brief: Solar’s share of the generation mix could hit 20% by mid-century, EIA says

Solar could account for 20% of all U.S. generation by 2050, EIA says. The forecast include electricity generated from both utility-scale and small-scale solar facilities in the electric power, residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

Tool sifts data to pinpoint prime C&I sites for solar and energy storage. CBRE and Altus Power partnered to build the tool which analyzes data on more than 100 billion square feet of commercial and industrial space.

Court throws out Trump trade action on bifacial modules. The court decision also reduced the Section 201 tariff rate from 18% to 15% after the rate was raised as part of Trump’s Proclamation 10101 in October 2020.

At a pivotal moment, solar industry leaders join Roundtables USA 2021 to share insights. Industry leaders, policy makers, and stakeholders joined pv magazine senior editors in an insight-packed live event.

Community solar project sets aside capacity to benefit LMI residents. The 6 MW project outside of Washington, D.C., will include a pair of 2 MW arrays set aside to serve low and moderate-income residents.

Watch: Concentrated solar power supports hydrogen fuel production. Bloom Energy produced hydrogen fuel using CSP technology from Heliogen.

Enphase acquires EV charging company ClipperCreek. The deal clears a path for Enphase to enter the EV charging market and offer bi-directional charging or vehicle-to-home and vehicle-to-grid applications.