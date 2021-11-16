Enphase acquires EV charging company ClipperCreek

Enphase Energy agreed to acquire California-based ClipperCreek, which offers electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for residential and commercial customers in the U.S. The move is anticipated to enable Enphase’s entry into the EV charging market.
The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals and is expected to close by Dec. 31, 2021.
Enphase said the acquisition would:
- Provide its distributors and installers with EV charging solutions to be sold alongside existing solar and battery systems
- Ease Enphase’s entry into the EV sector via a legacy brand with existing product offerings
- Accelerate the company’s plan to enable bi-directional charging capability for vehicle-to-home and vehicle-to-grid applications
- Establish a domestic manufacturing footprint for Enphase.
ClipperCreek ‘s has sold more than 110,000 Level 2 AC charging stations since its inception in 2006.
Not only is the EV charging market expected to expand dramatically, with Enphase expecting sales to grow 40% in the next five years, but the market for bi-directional charging capability for vehicle-to-home and vehicle-to-grid applications is becoming more enticing.
In August, Sunverge entered into a strategic partnership with Simply Energy, Nissan Australia, and home EV charging installer Wallbox, to combine Sunverge’s intelligent energy management platform, Wallbox’s Quasar bi-directional in-home electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, and Nissan’s compact EV the LEAF.
Under the partnership, the Sunverge real-time Distributed Energy Resource (DER) platform would be expanded to control both EV charging and the EV batteries as energy assets, allowing utilities to harness fleet vehicle-to-home to enhance distributed energy resource control and real-time dynamic, flexible load management.
Sunverge, Nissan, and Wallbox said they would use the pilot to jointly study the capabilities of V2G, such as frequency regulation and response. As of now, the platform is offered only in Australia, but the pilot may pave the way for expansion into other countries.
