Sunrise brief: Automaker joins UL in push to give EV batteries a second life

Aurora Solar is acquiring Folsom Labs and its solar design software. The company said the acquisition is in line with its strategy to provide software to users across the solar value chain.

East-west orientation? Here are two new approaches to designing your solar project. Developers say the design approach can prevent soil deterioration and still offer the same yield as south-oriented PV plants.

Startup Sunday: Blue Ox backs software scale up by Extensible Energy. Also starting up: Space Force awards $50k to flesh out an idea for a solar-thermal spacecraft, and Lightyear finds a manufacturer for its solar EV.

Hyundai and UL ally to give EV batteries a second life. The two agreed to advance safe deployment and use of second-life battery energy storage systems.

Got windows? Then photovoltachromics may be for you. Researchers developed a smart solar window tech based on a photovoltachromic device.

Solar power from space by 2030? Advocacy group shows how. In Beyond Earth’s vision, space solar power systems would include photovoltaics and concentrators, along with wireless power transmission systems, including microwave and laser power transmission.