Aurora Solar is acquiring Folsom Labs and its solar design software

Solar sales and design platform company Aurora Solar is acquiring Folsom Labs, the developer of the HelioScope software for the commercial solar sector. Terms were not disclosed.

The acquisition is in line with Aurora’s strategy to provide tools for residential to large-scale commercial solar companies, and for all teams within an organization.

Aurora software’s lets solar installers perform remote solar shading analysis, design solar and storage rooftop systems, forecast energy generation, calculate savings, and produce sales proposals with financing choices. Vendors include SunPower, Momentum Solar, Black & Veatch, and Namaste Solar.

Aurora Solar said that to date, over 6 million solar projects worldwide have been designed using its software. The HelioScope software has been used to design over 1,200 GW of solar projects worldwide.

In May, Aurora closed a $250 million Series C funding round led by Coatue, with follow-on participation from existing investors ICONIQ Capital, Energize Ventures, and Fifth Wall. In just over two years, Aurora Solar has raised more than $320 million.

This article was updated on August 9 to include details of Aurora’s most recent financing round.