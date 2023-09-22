Sunrise brief: IRA one year later and the future of community solar

The Community Power project in Brooklyn and Manhattan, New York was selected as a Grand Prize winner for the Sunny Awards for Equitable Community Solar, an initiative of the National Community Solar Partnership (NCSP).

U.S. could be understating global warming impact of blue hydrogen: IEEFA report This report is the first in a series that the organization is planning, which will include analyses of producing hydrogen from coal and renewable natural gas.

Maxeon to acquire shingled cell solar patents from Complete Solaria In addition to the solar panel patent portfolio, Maxeon will gain complete Solaria’s dealer channel operations and contracts.

Ohio community solar pilot would unlock 1.75 GW market A bill proposed in Ohio promises to generate $5.6 billion in gross economic output and over $400 million in local tax revenues, said a report from Ohio University.