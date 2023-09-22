Sunrise brief: IRA one year later and the future of community solar

Also on the rise: Ohio community solar pilot would unlock 1.75 GW market. On the Floor at RE+: $12/module recycling, Tesla Powerwall III specs, EV vegetation management, and more.

The Community Power project in Brooklyn and Manhattan, New York was selected as a Grand Prize winner for the Sunny Awards for Equitable Community Solar, an initiative of the National Community Solar Partnership (NCSP).

Image: DOE

U.S. could be understating global warming impact of blue hydrogen: IEEFA report This report is the first in a series that the organization is planning, which will include analyses of producing hydrogen from coal and renewable natural gas.

Maxeon to acquire shingled cell solar patents from Complete Solaria  In addition to the solar panel patent portfolio, Maxeon will gain complete Solaria’s dealer channel operations and contracts.

Ohio community solar pilot would unlock 1.75 GW market A bill proposed in Ohio promises to generate $5.6 billion in gross economic output and over $400 million in local tax revenues, said a report from Ohio University.

IRA one year later and the future of community solar  Achieving the Inflation Reduction Act’s goals and working through the clean energy transition is going to require innovative program designs and lots of them. The demand is enormous and bipartisan, coming from 45 red and blue states across the country; this diversity highlighting the importance of effective program design and selection by federal implementers.

On the Floor at RE+: $12/module recycling, Tesla Powerwall III specs, EV vegetation management, and more During an electrifying visit to Las Vegas, pv magazine USA not only enjoyed a party in an ice bar and another in a Ferris Wheel above the city, but also attended SEIA’s “Women in Solar” event and shook hands with numerous manufacturers of solar goods.

Runergy releases new N-type solar module series The company also inked new strategic cooperation agreements while displaying the new line of solar modules at RE+ 2023 in Las Vegas. 

HVDC transmission serves mostly wind and hydro power, not solar  A report from The Brattle Group and DNV recommends clearing barriers in the U.S. to high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission. HVDC transmission projects show many cost-saving use cases, but so far, transmitting solar power is rarely among them.

