Sunverge, Simply Energy, Nissan and Wallbox partner on vehicle-to-home and EV-to-grid services

Sunverge has entered into a strategic partnership with Simply Energy, Nissan Australia, and home EV charging installer Wallbox, to combine Sunverge’s advanced intelligent energy management platform, Wallbox’s Quasar bi-directional in-home electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, and Nissan’s compact EV the LEAF.

Under the partnership, the Sunverge real-time Distributed Energy Resource (DER) platform will be expanded to control both EV charging and the EV batteries as energy assets, allowing utilities to harness fleet Vehicle-to-Home to enhance distributed energy resource control and real-time dynamic, flexible load management.

The inclusion of EV batteries in this new DER platform will provide utilities with more cohesive EV, DER and demand-side management programs through expanded multi-asset and multi-service aggregation, while also supporting grid services for integrated base and peak load management services. In short, having wider functionality across more assets will make it easier to deliver reliable and flexible power.

Sunverge, Nissan and Wallbox said they will be using the pilot as an opportunity to jointly study the capabilities of V2G, such as frequency regulation and response. As of now, the new platform is offered solely in Australia, but the pilot may inform expansion into other countries.

Earlier in the summer, Sunverge and Wallbox came to a separate agreement, wherein SunPower customers could opt to install a Wallbox EV charger at the same time as their solar and/or storage installation, and in that announcement the companies outlined that they were exploring the potential of backup power solutions incorporating the EV charger’s bi-directional technology into the solar and storage system.