Want to go to Disneyland? You could take a solar-charged electric bus

Sage Energy Consulting announced that it is is helping the Anaheim Transportation Network (ATN) on a multi-stage plan to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, save on their electric costs and intelligently charge their new electric buses, including some charging locations with solar power and microgrid battery backup systems.

ATN bus routes include stops at Disneyland, meaning park attendees will be able to take a zero-emission ride to Splash Mountain. ATN has a stated goal of achieving 100% fleet electrification by 2025.

Sage has agreed to provide financial modeling and contract support for charge management services and solar and battery energy storage systems, and support ATN’s Self Generation Incentive Program rebate. The rebate is available to electric customers who install a microgrid system like ATN’s that will enable cost savings and battery electric bus charging capabilities during a power outage.

The Anaheim Transportation Network was awarded a Clean Transportation Grant from the California Energy Commission for the microgrid project, which will provide additional options for financing multiple projects.

In August, Sage was acquired by NV5 Global, in an effort to help expand in clean energy systems, electric vehicle fleets and infrastructure, and asset management.

Sage is also working with the Judicial Council of California (JCC) on an investment in solar power and energy storage. The JCC plans to install rooftop solar panels, solar carports, and batteries across 43 potential locations to enable its courthouses to generate enough solar power to cover a portion of their routine energy needs.

Sage was founded in 2009 and has managed over $2 billion in clean energy projects and power purchase agreements for clients in the public and private sectors.

Correction: The title was corrected to say Disneyland rather than Disney World.