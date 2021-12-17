Sunrise brief: California is the first state to require solar power and batteries for all new commercial structures

California first state to require solar power and batteries in commercial structures. The state has updated its Build Energy Efficiency Standards to include requirements for solar plus storage on all commercial and multifamily homes, while also requiring that all new residential construction – which already requires solar – to be energy storage ready.

Canadian BIPV maker releases 350 W shingle-mimicking modules. The panels match the look of composite shingles and come in four different shades.

Microgrids: A solution for modern-day energy challenges. Microgrids aren’t a new concept, but they’re fast gaining traction for a variety of organizations to address modern-day energy challenges.

Aerospace manufacturer Rocket Lab takes over space solar cell maker Solaero. Rocket Lab has acquired space solar cell maker Solaero for $80 million. The latter operates an 11,000m2 manufacturing facility in New Mexico and produces multi-junction cells with efficiencies ranging from 29.4% to 32%.

Software for sub-particle modeling of lithium-ion. A computer model developed by University of Ulm and NREL may help optimize Li-ion batteries.

Colorado utility issues RFP for 250 MW of solar with storage. Platte River Power Authority looking to obtain up to 250 MW of new solar generating capacity and encourages battery energy storage components.

Florida Power and Light’s 409 MW Manatee Energy Storage Center is complete. The gigantic battery is made up of 132 energy storage containers, organized across a 40-acre plot of land, equivalent to 30 football fields.

Sunverge to develop residential virtual power plant in Maryland. The 0.55 MW/2.2 MWh Elk Neck Battery Storage Pilot Program is intended to demonstrate the utility of distributed energy resources under real-world market conditions.