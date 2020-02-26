Morning Brief: Kauai is 55% renewable, Dominion’s Virginia battery pilot approved

Kaua‘i achieves 55% renewable generation: Kauaʿi Island Utility Cooperative (KIUC) announced that renewable energy generation reached 55% of all electricity in 2019. Getting more than halfway to the 100% mark was the cooperative’s goal throughout 2019. The company has easily surpassed its stated goal of 50% renewable generation by 2023. At the start of the decade, the KUIC’s renewable projects contributed just 8% of all generation. When the 20 MW hybrid solar-plus-storage and pumped storage hydro West Kauaʿi Energy Project is completed, KIUC will be around 80% renewable genration. Source: Kauaʿi Island Utility Cooperative | In November, KUIC generated enough renewable energy to run the island entirely over the course of 32 hours.

Dominion battery storage pilot projects approved: The Virginia State Corporation Commission has given Dominion Energy approval to move forward with four battery storage pilot projects totaling 16 MW. The pilot will consist of two battery systems totaling 12 MW at the Scott Solar facility in Powhatan County, a 2 MW battery at a substation in the Town of Ashland and a 2 MW battery at a substation in New Kent County. The projects are expected to cost $33 million to construct and are expected to be operational in the first quarter of 2021. Source: Dominion Energy

Engie and JLL develop energy program for State Fund: State Compensation Insurance Fund (State Fund) and ENGIE North America have agreed to build solar installations, energy storage systems, and electric vehicle charging stations across seven different State Fund locations throughout California. ENGIE will install up to 11 MW of solar panels across six State Fund facilities, while the energy storage will check in at 4,240 kWh across four locations. The only type of development going up at all seveon of the chosen locations are the 150 Level II and Level III electric vehicle charging stations that will be used by State Fund fleet vehicles and available to employees. The entire project is currently planned to be completed by the end of 2020. Source: State Fund

Oklahoma Gas and Electric to develop solar projects for Chickasaw and Choctaw tribes: Oklahoma Gas and Electric will be developing two, 5 MW solar energy projects in southeast Oklahoma, one to serve the renewable energy needs of the Chickasaw Nation, the other for the Choctaw Nation. The two tribes will each purchase approximately 50% of their corresponding farm’s generation through OG&E’s solar tariff. The projects are both expected to be operational by August. Source: Oklahoma Gas and Electric | pv magazine has noted that solar development on native lands is becoming more popular, with Salt River Project releasing an RFP for 200 MW on Navajo lands.

PG&E pays in January: “Consistent with the terms of its power purchase agreement with Pacific Gas and Electric Company, Topaz Solar Farms today received full contract payment for its January 2020 energy deliveries to PG&E. While monitoring PG&E’s financial situation, Topaz continues to perform its obligations under the parties’ power purchase agreement.” The bankrupt utility has made every payment since filing.