Indiana utility seeks approval for solar PPAs totaling 335 MW

CenterPoint Energy said that its Indiana-based utility filed a request for approval from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to enter into two power purchase agreements (PPAs) for an additional 335 MW of solar energy.

The company seeks to buy 185 MW under a 15-year PPA from Oriden, which is developing a solar project in west central Indiana, and 150 MW under a 20-year PPA from Origis Energy, which is developing a solar project in southwest Indiana. Both solar arrays are expected to be in service by 2023.

In February, the company filed a request with regulators to acquire a 300 MW solar array and an additional 100 MW PPA. In June, the company filed an application requesting approval to build two natural gas combustion turbines to replace portions of its existing coal-fired generation fleet.

In June 2020, CenterPoint Energy outlined a future generation portfolio including nearly two-thirds of energy generated from renewable resources and flexible generation to meet seasonal peak loads. The portfolio seeks to maintain continued reliability, while saving electric customers an estimated $320 million over the 20-year planning period.

CenterPoint Energy serves around 145,000 customers in southwest Indiana.