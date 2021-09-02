Maryland regulators unanimously expand community solar pilot

Regulators in Maryland have unanimously voted to expand the capacity of the state’s community solar program as well as improve access for low- and moderate-income (LMI) customer participation in the state’s Community Solar Pilot Program.
According to the Coalition for Community Solar Access, the expansion of the program will allow community solar to power the equivalent of an additional 6,840 Maryland homes, annually. The expansion also changed development regulations, allowing community solar projects to be built on clean-fill construction sites, transforming previously unusable industrial locations into clean solar energy generation sites.
“Community solar is an integral part of Maryland’s clean energy future and has already produced major benefits for residents,” said State Delegate Luke Clippinger of the expansion. “We cannot achieve our climate and renewable energy goals without community solar.”
In 2019, Governor Larry Hogan (R) has signed into law HB 683, a bill which expanded the community solar program through 2022, at which point the Public Service Commission (PSC) is to deliver a long-term path for proceeding with the program or one of a similar structure.
Under that expansion, 30% of program capacity was still set aside for low-to-moderate income customers wishing to participate and another 30% for development on brownfield sites. The program has been considered a success thus far, and the new expansion should serve to continue the program’s momentum while making it more accessible to citizens.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
1 comment
An additional 6.5 MW’s? I’m underwhelmed.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.