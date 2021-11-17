RFP alert: PS Oklahoma seeks up to 1,350 MW of solar

Public Service Company of Oklahoma, a unit of American Electric Power, submitted Requests for Proposals (RFP) for renewable energy resources to supply the needs of its customers.
The RFPs solicit bids to buy solar energy resources of up to 1,350 MW and wind energy resources of up to 2,800 MW. Proposals may include a battery energy storage system as an option. The optional BESS must be no larger than 40% of the nameplate solar energy resource, and be sized for 4 and/or 8 hours of capacity.
In addition, the solar energy resources must be a minimum of 50 MW; wind energy resources must be a minimum of 100 MW. The resources must interconnect to the Southwest Power Pool (SPP), and the solar resources must be in Oklahoma.
Proposals will be due on Jan. 13, 2022. Proposals selected from the two RFPs are subject to appropriate regulatory approvals.
