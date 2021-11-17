People on the Move: Li-Cycle Holdings, Heliogen, 8Minute Solar, and more

Li-Cycle Holdings named Nahla Azmy to the role of SVP investor relations and financial communications. She will lead all investor relations activities and act in a strategic advisory capacity to the company’s executive leadership team. Prior to joining Li-Cycle, Azmy served as VP of investor relations and financial communications for Ecovyst. Earlier, she established and led investor relations programs for Versum Materials, Alcoa, Rockwood Holdings, and NRG Energy. Before joining NRG, she was an equity analyst for eight years with a utilities and power research team.

The Solar Energy Industries Association named Jeremiah Miller as its new director of storage markets and policy. Miller joins SEIA from the DOE’s Solar Energy Technologies Office where he oversaw $60 million in research and development grants while serving as a technology manager for the systems integration team. Prior to this role, he was a senior power systems smart grid analyst for Smarter Grid Solutions.

Heliogen said that David Crane and Paddy Padmanathan have been nominated to join its Board of Directors upon closing of the company’s business combination with Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. Crane has been the CEO at Climate Real Impact Solutions, a family of climate/sustainability-focused special purpose acquisition corporations, since August 2020. Earlier, he was CEO of NRG from 2003 to 2015. Padmanathan is president and CEO of ACWA Power where he spearheaded its expansion from a startup in 2006 to a leading private developer, owner, and operator of power generation and desalinated water and green hydrogen production plants. He earlier was a VP and corporate officer at Black and Veatch, where he was responsible for developing privately financed power, water and wastewater projects in over a dozen countries.

Investment management firm Twain Financial Partners named Michael Park as director of renewable energy business development. In his previous capacity at Live Oak Bank, Park served as a VP of energy & infrastructure, financing large-scale solar projects for utility scale, community solar, and distributed generation solar. Earlier he served as a VP for both a water infrastructure developer, Greenprint Partners, and for an energy efficiency financing fintech firm, Noesis Energy.

Public relations firm Antenna Group launched Antenna Public Affairs in Washington, D.C., and named Andy Beck to lead the group as EVP. Beck has more than 25 years’ experience leading public affairs campaigns in executive-level positions at DOE, DOT, and EPA, as well as a number of consultancies.

8minute Solar Energy named Rahul Mathur as its CFO. Mathur has held senior leadership positions for public and private semiconductor and software technology companies, including Rambus, Cypress Semiconductor, NetSuite and KLA. Mathur holds a BA in applied mathematics from Dartmouth College and an MBA from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.

