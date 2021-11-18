Entergy Louisiana signs up for 350 MW of solar capacity

D. E. Shaw Renewable Investments signed three renewable energy off-take agreements with Entergy Louisiana for 350 MWac of capacity.
The solar facilities will be built under power purchase agreements or build transfer agreements.
The projects include:
- Vacherie Solar Energy Center, a 150 MWac facility in St. James Parish, Louisiana
- SJ Louisiana Solar Project, a 150 MWac facility adjacent to Vacherie
- Sunlight Road Solar Project, a 50 MWac solar facility in Washington Parish.
Vacherie and SJ Solar will be D.E. Shaw’s second and third solar facilities in St. James Parish, which is midway between Baton Rouge and New Orleans. Earlier, it completed the 20 MWac St. James Solar Project.
Sunlight Road will be its second solar facility in Washington Parish, in the state’s northeast corner. It earlier completed the 50 MWac Iris Solar Project. All three projects are slated to enter service in 2024.
To date, D.E. Shaw Renewables has worked on more than 400 MWac of renewable energy projects with Entergy. When the projects are operational, D.E, Shaw will be the long term owner and operator of Vacherie and Sunlight Road, while Entergy will take ownership of SJ Solar.
Affiliates of SunChase Power and Eolian led the initial development starting in 2015 of the 150 MWac SJ Solar, as well as for the earlier 20 MWac St. James and the 50 MWac Iris solar projects.
