Sempra Foundation donates more than $350,000 to help install solar for California tribal communities

Sempra Foundation, founded by Sempra—a diversified, global energy infrastructure company—has donated more than $350,000 to GRID Alternatives to develop, finance and implement solar power projects for tribal communities in California.

Supported by the Tribal Solar Accelerator Fund (TSAF), about 200 kilowatts of solar capacity will be installed at single-family residences and apartment buildings at four reservations in San Diego County and Bishop, California, supporting more than 200 tribal members.

TSAF addresses barriers by building renewable energy infrastructure. There is currently a disproportionate number of Native American households living in energy poverty, with 14.2% having no access to reliable energy, which is more than 10 times the national average.

The TSAF not only installs solar but GRID Alternatives provides hands-on training in solar installation, which engages broad tribal participation and builds climate resiliency.

“Solar energy and workforce training is critical to building energy sovereignty in tribal communities,” says Tanksi Clairmont, director of the Tribal Solar Accelerator Fund.

This project is part of a broader commitment by Sempra Foundation to expand energy access in underserved communities. In the fall Sempra and GRID Alternatives announced that they working to install solar projects to help improve energy access for communities in Mexico.