Sunrise brief: The value of net-metered solar is up for a vote in California

Kentucky’s largest solar project to be on former coal mine The 200 MW Martin County Solar Project will be constructed on 1,200 acres of the former Martiki coal mine site, and construction is set to employ displaced coal workers.
Shoring up the solar industry’s resilience to cyberattack As solar and storage technologies are deployed on the grid in record numbers, there’s no time like the present to take steps to prevent solar and storage from being vulnerable to cyberattack.
The value of net-metered solar is up for a vote in California California, the nation’s largest rooftop solar market, will soon learn what the financial compensation will be for its net-metered capacity.
USDA grant program provides funds for rural agricultural solar projects Two potato farmers in Maine are set to receive grant funding as part of more than $24 million designated for decarbonized energy infrastructure projects in rural communities in the state. The program is available in eligible rural communities countrywide.
Domestic manufacture of solar modules, trackers, inverters incentivized in Build Back Better In a draft of the Build Back Better infrastructure plan released by the Senate Finance Committee, domestic manufacturing of solar PV and balance-of-system components would qualify for incentives.
