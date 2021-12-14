Silfab and Titan Solar extend partnership

Silfab Solar and Titan Solar Power are extending their partnership through 2022, bringing North American-made PV to residential rooftops in the United States. Titan will install Silfab’s latest module series, the Silfab Prime.

The companies have been in partnership since 2018, and over 500,000 Silfab solar modules have been installed by Titan to date across 18 states.

“(Silfab’s) premium product and overall reliability resonate well with our sales dealers and homeowners across the United States,” said David Williamson, Titan CEO and co-founder. “Silfab’s North American manufacturing locations and strong customer service ensure seamless communication and deliveries directly with the more than 30 warehouses we support.”

This year, Silfab announced the opening of a second module production facility in Washington, doubling its production capabilities to 800 MW. The site will be focused on producing the company’s Prime series panels.

The Prime series is rated at 20.2% efficiency, 370 W power rating, and a maximum DC voltage of 1000. The 44 lb. module contains 120 Si mono PERC half cells, includes nine busbars, and is packaged in a black anodized aluminum frame. Module product workmanship warranty on the panel lasts 12 years, with an option to expand to 25. The company said the linear power performance is good for 30 years.

Silfab recently received over $100 million in a strategic investment from ARC Financial Corp. to expand its manufacturing and supply chain footprint. ARC is one of Canada’s largest energy-focused private equity managers, and has invested primarily in the oil and natural gas sectors.