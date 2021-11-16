Sunrise brief: Global energy storage market set to hit 1 TWh by 2030, BNEF says

Also on the rise: Rooftop solar fires are a real and growing risk, A-SMACC says it could refile anti-dumping tariff petitions, and five New England colleges now are powered by solar under a novel PPA arrangement.

Tehachapi Energy Storage Project in California.

The energy storage decade has arrived, BNEF says. Falling battery costs and “surging” renewables penetration make energy storage a “compelling flexible resource in many power systems.”

A guide to addressing fire risks in rooftop solar. More than 90% of inspected rooftops had significant safety and fire risks. Here’s how to protect your solar asset.

Solar anti-dumping group said it is weighing options, may refile petitions seeking tariffs. A-SMACC urged Commerce Department officials to consider launching their own circumvention actions and trade cases on behalf of the U.S. solar industry.

Solar project now powers five New England colleges. The arrangement links colleges in a 20-year power purchase agreement that mirrors corporate-style renewable sourcing strategies.

Costs for all types of PV systems continue to fall, NREL benchmark report says. In a change from previous years’ reports, however, balance of systems costs have increased or remained flat across sectors in 2021.

