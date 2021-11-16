Sunrise brief: Global energy storage market set to hit 1 TWh by 2030, BNEF says

The energy storage decade has arrived, BNEF says. Falling battery costs and “surging” renewables penetration make energy storage a “compelling flexible resource in many power systems.”
A guide to addressing fire risks in rooftop solar. More than 90% of inspected rooftops had significant safety and fire risks. Here’s how to protect your solar asset.
Solar anti-dumping group said it is weighing options, may refile petitions seeking tariffs. A-SMACC urged Commerce Department officials to consider launching their own circumvention actions and trade cases on behalf of the U.S. solar industry.
Solar project now powers five New England colleges. The arrangement links colleges in a 20-year power purchase agreement that mirrors corporate-style renewable sourcing strategies.
Costs for all types of PV systems continue to fall, NREL benchmark report says. In a change from previous years’ reports, however, balance of systems costs have increased or remained flat across sectors in 2021.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.