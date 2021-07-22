Sunrise brief: Making the case for installing solar on 30 million homes

Go big and go home: The case for solarizing 30 million homes. A new report argues for the largest solar buildout the country has ever seen, which it said would create 1.77 million jobs and drive $69 billion in energy savings over five years.

Here’s how a solar-friendly infrastructure bill may get through Congress. The high-stakes game to pass a bill is underway. Here’s how it might play out.

Sunnova launches green financing framework and prices its latest securitization. The securitization was backed by more than 6,400 solar rooftop systems.

Calpine and GE bring an energy storage project online in southern California. The project contains a 20MW/80MWh standalone battery energy storage system, and has a 20-year Resource Adequacy Power Purchase Agreement.

NAACP develops solar policy principles to address inequities. The principles aim to address inequities caused by climate change and the energy transition, specifically for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color community members, among others.

Start-up unveils 3.6 kWh portable battery for independent power supply. The system can be expanded to a capacity of up to 25 kW, and its creator is using a Kickstarter platform to raise R&D money.

Intersect Power names equipment suppliers and EPC for solar projects. The 415 MW Radian project in Texas and the 313 MW Athos III project in California are expected to begin construction later this year, and will enter service in 2022.

People on the Move: Electriq Power, OneD Battery Sciences, Common Energy, GridPoint, and more. Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance.

Palmetto launches Instant Proposal service. Using data from Mapdwell, Palmetto can now generate and design a residential solar system proposal in a minute.