People on the Move: Electriq Power, OneD Battery Sciences, Common Energy, GridPoint, and more

Electriq Power named six members of its senior management team. Ozlem Fonda was named VP of people and culture. She previously worked as a senior HR manager at Raytheon Technologies, where she oversaw 950+ employees around the world. Kimberly Fry was named chief product officer. She previously served as VP of innovation and business systems at Gilbarco Veeder-Root. Maria Ravn Huusom was named SVP of operations. She joins Electriq from Vestas where she worked as business development manager and global supply chain management U.S. lead. Petrina Thomson was named chief accounting officer. She previously was VP and CAO at the IT-services company Curvature. Michele Tihami was named chief revenue officer. She joins from DNV, a global assurance and risk management firm. Jim Van Hoof was named general counsel and chief strategy officer. He previously was CFO for Ionic Materials, a developer of battery materials.

OneD Battery Sciences, which provides silicon technologies for electric vehicle batteries, named Steven Addis as its chief marketing officer. The company also named former Samsung SDI executive, Fabrice Hudry, as chief commercial officer.

Peter Hsiung is now head of technical solution at GoodWe USA Inc.

Rohan Kelkar was named EVP of power products for Schneider Electric. He has served as SVP of power products, North America, since 2019, and brings more than 22 years of experience, working for leading multinational corporations. His career has spanned multiple disciplines, including global operations, services, R&D, product development, and business management.

Community solar provider Common Energy hired five people for its leadership and operations teams. The new members are John Paul (JP) Lee as COO; Suzanne Wollman as senior controller; Michael Windels as lead project accountant; Winston Hoy as lead software engineer; and Sam Adlakha as strategy and operations manager. Lee most recently was a partner and global head of client operations at Genioo, a life science consulting firm. Wollman was most recently VP of finance at Innovative Technology Electronics where she oversaw the company’s financials, budgeting and planning, annual audits, and the due diligence process for a private equity transaction. Windels most recently was corporate controller at Green Street Power Partners. Hoy has been an engineering lead and manager on development projects for a wide range of companies including AJ Madison and VenueBook. Adlakha was most recently a senior fellow at McKinsey & Company, where he served as an internal expert in data analytics and supported client engagements with the most demanding analysis requirements.

Scout Clean Energy named John Clapp as its CFO. He was formerly a managing director in the global power team at Citigroup where he worked cross-functionally as the bank’s power sector specialist on project financings, investment and corporate banking transactions, complex commodity trades and tax equity investments. Prior to banking, Clapp was a senior consultant at PA Consulting where he led teams conducting market price forecasts and analyses for project financings and M&A transactions.

Intelligent energy network provider GridPoint named two new members of its executive team. As CFO, Tom Kloster will oversee all financial initiatives while partnering with GridPoint leaders and board members to manage the company’s growth. Over a three-decade career, he has worked to enhance the performance of multiple SaaS based tech-enabled businesses resulting in strategic sales or public equity offerings. Chief Marketing Officer Melissa Blanken will work to expand GridPoint’s brand to reach more businesses, utilities, strategic partners, and investors. She has decades of experience boosting brand awareness and sales opportunities for fast-growing, disruptive telecom, energy, and technology companies.

The National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners submitted its list of nominees to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to serve on the new Joint Federal-State Task Force on Electric Transmission. The selected nominees include: Chair Gladys Brown Dutrieuille, Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission; Chair Jason Stanek, Maryland Public Service Commission; Chair Andrew French, Kansas Corporation Commission; Chair Dan Scripps, Michigan Public Service Commission; Commissioner Riley Allen, Vermont Public Utility Commission; Chair Matthew Nelson, Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities; Commissioner Kimberly Duffley, North Carolina Utilities Commission; Chair Ted Thomas, Arkansas Public Service Commission; Commissioner Kristine Raper, Idaho Public Utilities Commission; and Commissioner Clifford Rechtschaffen, California Public Utilities Commission.

