Palmetto launches Instant Proposal service

Palmetto, a Charleston, S.C.-based software company focused on home energy savings, has launched Instant Proposal, a service which enables a solar system proposal to be generated and designed within 60 seconds of a Palmetto sales member entering a homeowner’s utility information into the Palmetto system.
The service is made possible by Mapdwell, a division of Palmetto, which provides actionable data tools including remote site assessment and solar potential mapping technology, licensed from MIT. Mapdwell is able to accurately map three-dimensional rooftop geometry and determine solar access for every square meter of the roof, for every hour of the year. The technology takes into account variables like shading from neighboring buildings, the role of existing vegetation and other obstructions, and local weather data.
While currently available in 24 states, founder of Mapdwell and Palmetto Executive Vice President, Eduardo Berlin, shares that the company is in the process of building it out to cover the entire country.
On top of Mapdwell, Palmetto’s existing planning service allows potential customers to quickly estimate utility costs saved by switching to solar, supplementing their per-installation services with long-term monitoring and lifetime system support.
