Morning Brief: Israel has released a plan to spend $23 billion on solar by 2030, one of the largest battery projects in the world gets approval

As much as $600 billion could be invested in new solar generation between 2021 and 2025 worldwide, AES Corporation estimated, as it announced a strategic investment in Australian solar startup 5B, which is developing a portable, pre-fabricated solar array. “A [solar] project using 5B’s technology can be built in a third of the time when compared with conventional solar,” said Andres Gluski, CEO of AES in a statement. 5B was covered by pv magazine here.

Israel’s Energy Ministry released a plan to spend $23 billion in government and private funding on solar PV by 2030. The country plans to have 30% of generation from solar PV in 2030 — up from 5% now. Somik Das, senior power analyst at GlobalData, comments: “In the Middle East region, Israel has the largest solar PV installed capacity. As of 2019, Israel had a total of 1.8 GW of installed capacity in solar PV, representing 44% of the solar PV installed in the region. Last year, solar PV formed 4.1% of Israel’s total generation. The country plans to have 16 GW of solar PV installed by 2030. Source: GlobalData

One of the largest energy storage projects in the world took two more key steps with the approval of a second phase of the Vistra Energy-backed battery energy storage project. By a unanimous vote, the county Planning Commission approved the Vistra proposal to install a 1,200-megawatt stand-alone lithium ion battery system on a 137.5-acre area at the Dynegy power plant in Moss Landing. The proposal calls for construction of four new two-story buildings totaling more than 390,000 square feet, each housing a 300-MW battery energy storage unit with conversion systems, as well as two substations. Source: The Monterey Herald