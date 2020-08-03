Post bankruptcy, Crescent Dunes CSP plant owner wants project back online by year’s end

The owners of the remnants of developer SolarReserve and the Crescent Dunes concentrated solar power project, Tonopah Solar Energy and Cobra Energy, have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, according to a case filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

The ill-fated project is the 110-MW Crescent Dunes in Tonopah, Nevada, a CSP plant employing molten salt energy storage that was plagued by technical and performance issues.

This seemingly quotidian corporate failure comes with a political edge — because the startup received $737 million in a U.S. federal loan guarantee as part of the 2009 stimulus package. That largely successful loan program was intended to create jobs during an earlier economic collapse — and had its share of wins and losses

Here’s an abbreviated timeline of the SolarReserve saga.

2008 — SolarReserve founded with seed capital from US Renewables

— SolarReserve founded with seed capital from US Renewables 2008 — Tonopah Solar formed with Cobra and SolarReserve

— Tonopah Solar formed with Cobra and SolarReserve 2011 — Tonopah Solar accepts $737 million DOE loan guarantee

— Tonopah Solar accepts $737 million DOE loan guarantee 2015 — Crescent Dunes solar plant begins commercial operations

— Crescent Dunes solar plant begins commercial operations 2015 — NV Energy under a 25-year PPA at $135/MWh

— NV Energy under a 25-year PPA at $135/MWh 2016 — Plant taken offline for eight months because of a molten salt tank leak

— Plant taken offline for eight months because of a molten salt tank leak 2017 — Plant resumes operations

— Plant resumes operations 2018 — Technical and performance issues, DOE declares a default

— Technical and performance issues, DOE declares a default 2019 — More hot salt tank issues

— More hot salt tank issues 2019 — Plant never achieved expected monthly output, according to BNEF

— Plant never achieved expected monthly output, according to BNEF 2019 — Plant achieved a 0.3% capacity factor in the Q2 of 2019, as per Platts

Plant achieved a 0.3% capacity factor in the Q2 of 2019, as per Platts 2019 — NV Energy terminated contract over performance failures

NV Energy terminated contract over performance failures 2019 — DOE takes over shuttered plant

DOE takes over shuttered plant 2020 — SolarReserve assets sold off as part of a liquidation