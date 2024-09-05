Sunrise brief: Residential solar installer Lumio files for bankruptcy

Trinasolar US displays 2000 V module, trackers, energy storage and more At RE+ 2024, Trinasolar US is showcasing its new hail-and-wind-resistant Vertex N modules, a total solar solution, a tracker and an energy storage system–plus the prototype 2000 V module.

U.S. DOE announces $125 million to fund two Energy Innovation Hubs The U.S. Department of Energy will provide $125 million in funding for two Energy Innovation Hub teams to accelerate energy storage technologies. The research focus will be energy storage for both transport and stationary storage applications.

Residential solar installer Lumio files for bankruptcy The company served markets in the U.S. West, Southwest and Southeast.

Scientists estimate material demand for all silicon PV module technologies by 2050 Dutch researchers used dynamic modelling to uncover the demand for silicon-based PV materials used in a wide range silicon PV technologies, including perovskite-silicon tandem and back-contact modules. The model included calculating the impact of advances in module efficiency and material intensity, as well as circular closed loop recycling.

Are batteries the best option for energy storage? While other options exist, lithium-ion batteries are becoming the preferred way to store energy from renewable energy sources, with the help of IEC Standards.