Fluence’s sixth generation of storage technology has over 2 GWh of commitments at launch

Storage giant Fluence has entered into its sixth generation of energy storage stack technology, with the release of a three-component system that can be configured to reach gigawatt-sized deployments.
The tech
Fluence IQ is an asset performance monitoring software, with a focus on machine learning. In this case, the program tracks all relevant system operation data to allow for management of battery degradation, more in-depth system decision-making, reduced operating cost and optimized energy market dispatching.
Staying with software, Fluence OS is a an improved project operating platform. Fluence OS offers visibility over the entire entire energy system, with management over individual assets. This depth of system visibility and asset control allows for more efficient and effective asset management than previously available.
No monitoring or management system can be effective without the right hardware — which the company is looking to provide with the new Fluence Cube. The cube is a modular building block, combining a design that’s simple to scale and install with consistent operations & maintenance and quality control. Fluence shares that the hardware meets most safety standards, highlighting NFPA 855 and UL 9540A, in particular.
Those technologies are the foundation for the company’s real selling point: Gridstack, Sunstack and Edgestack. These are three purpose-built systems tailored to specific customer and market needs.
Variable configuration
Gridstack is designed for demanding, utility-scale, grid applications like transmission and distribution enhancement and frequency regulation and capacity peak power. In a similar vein but for solely-solar usage, Sunstack is a system designed to be co-located with PV projects to improve system performance via consistent energy delivery and additional grid services. Slightly smaller in scale, Edgestack is intended for commercial & industrial systems larger than 500 kilowatts. The driver here is the rapid deployment and scalability of the system — making project planning easier for developers.
Fluence shares that its sixth-generation stack has already been selected by Enel, LS Power and Siemens, among others, for 800 MW/2,300 MWh of upcoming projects in Germany, Portugal and Finland.
